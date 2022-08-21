Columbus Crew SC - Atlanta United FC

MLS / Matchday 31
Lower.com Field / 21.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/columbus-crew-1/teamcenter.shtml
Columbus Crew SC
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/atlanta-united-fc/teamcenter.shtml
Atlanta United FC
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Columbus Crew SC logo
Columbus Crew SC
Atlanta United FC logo
Atlanta United FC
4

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Columbus Crew SC

Atlanta United FC

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Los Angeles FCLFC
25183457
2
Austin FCAUS
25146548
3
FC DallasDAL
27119742
4
Minnesota United FCMNU
25115938
5
Real Salt LakeRSL
25107837
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

New York Red Bulls
-
-
FC Cincinnati
23:08
CF Montréal
-
-
New England Revolution
21/08
D.C. United
-
-
Philadelphia Union
21/08
Minnesota United FC
-
-
Austin FC
21/08

Follow the MLS live Football match between Columbus Crew SC and Atlanta United FC with Eurosport. The match starts at 22:30 on 21 August 2022.

Catch the latest Columbus Crew SC and Atlanta United FC news and find up to date MLS standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.