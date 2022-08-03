Columbus Crew SC - CF Montréal

MLS / Matchday 27
Lower.com Field / 04.08.2022
Columbus Crew SC
CF Montréal
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Columbus Crew SC
CF Montréal
2

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Columbus Crew SC

CF Montréal

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Los Angeles FCLFC
22153448
2
Austin FCAUS
23135544
3
Minnesota United FCMNU
23105835
4
FC DallasDAL
2398635
5
Real Salt LakeRSL
2397734
Follow the MLS live Football match between Columbus Crew SC and CF Montréal with Eurosport. The match starts at 00:30 on 4 August 2022.

