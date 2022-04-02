MLS / Matchday 6
Lower.com Field / 02.04.2022
Columbus Crew SC
Not started
-
-
Nashville SC
Columbus Crew SC - Nashville SC

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Columbus Crew SC logo
Columbus Crew SC
Nashville SC logo
Nashville SC
2

Wins

2

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Columbus Crew SC

Nashville SC

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Philadelphia UnionPHI
431010
2
Columbus Crew SCCOL
42208
3
Chicago Fire FCCHI
42208
4
Orlando City SCORL
52218
5
New York Red BullsNYR
42117
