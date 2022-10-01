Columbus Crew SC - New York Red Bulls

MLS / Matchday 39
Lower.com Field / 02.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/columbus-crew-1/teamcenter.shtml
Columbus Crew SC
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/new-york-red-bulls/teamcenter.shtml
New York Red Bulls
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Columbus Crew SC logo
Columbus Crew SC
New York Red Bulls logo
New York Red Bulls
2

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Columbus Crew SC

New York Red Bulls

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Los Angeles FCLFC
32204864
2
Austin FCAUS
32167955
3
FC DallasDAL
321311850
4
Nashville SCNAS
321211947
5
LA GalaxyLAG
321371246
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Toronto FC
0
0
Inter Miami CF
Half-time
New England Revolution
-
-
Atlanta United FC
18:30
Colorado Rapids
-
-
FC Dallas
20:30
Charlotte FC
-
-
Philadelphia Union
22:30

Follow the MLS live Football match between Columbus Crew SC and New York Red Bulls with Eurosport. The match starts at 00:30 on 2 October 2022.

Catch the latest Columbus Crew SC and New York Red Bulls news and find up to date MLS standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.