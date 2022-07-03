MLS / Matchday 21
Lower.com Field / 04.07.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/columbus-crew-1/teamcenter.shtml
Columbus Crew SC
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/philadelphia-union/teamcenter.shtml
Philadelphia Union
Columbus Crew SC - Philadelphia Union

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Columbus Crew SC logo
Columbus Crew SC
Philadelphia Union logo
Philadelphia Union
1

Wins

1

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Columbus Crew SC

Philadelphia Union

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
CF MontréalCFM
1792629
2
New York Red BullsNYR
1885529
3
Philadelphia UnionPHI
1778229
4
New York City FCNYC
1684428
5
Orlando City SCORL
1774625
9
Columbus Crew SCCOL
1656521
