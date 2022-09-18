Columbus Crew SC - Portland Timbers

MLS / Matchday 38
Lower.com Field / 18.09.2022
Columbus Crew SC
Not started
-
-
Portland Timbers
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Columbus Crew SC logo
Columbus Crew SC
Portland Timbers logo
Portland Timbers
1

Wins

0

Draws

4

Wins

Recent matches

Columbus Crew SC

Portland Timbers

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Los Angeles FCLFC
31194861
2
Austin FCAUS
31166954
3
FC DallasDAL
311310849
4
Nashville SCNAS
311210946
5
Minnesota United FCMNU
311361245
6
Portland TimbersPOR
311112845
Related matches

New York City FC
2
0
New York Red Bulls
45'
Atlanta United FC
-
-
Philadelphia Union
20:30
Orlando City SC
-
-
Toronto FC
18/09
New England Revolution
-
-
CF Montréal
18/09

Follow the MLS live Football match between Columbus Crew SC and Portland Timbers with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:00 on 18 September 2022.

