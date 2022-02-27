D.C. United - Charlotte FC

Follow the MLS live Football match between D.C. United and Charlotte FC with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:00 on 26 February 2022.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Hernan Losada or Miguel Ángel Ramírez? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest D.C. United and Charlotte FC news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for D.C. United and Charlotte FC. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

