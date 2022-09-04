D.C. United - Colorado Rapids

MLS / Matchday 34
Audi Field / 05.09.2022
D.C. United
Not started
-
-
Colorado Rapids
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
D.C. United logo
D.C. United
Colorado Rapids logo
Colorado Rapids
3

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

D.C. United

Colorado Rapids

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Los Angeles FCLFC
28183757
2
Austin FCAUS
28156751
3
FC DallasDAL
301210846
4
Minnesota United FCMNU
291351144
5
Nashville SCNAS
29119942
11
Colorado RapidsCOL
28881232
