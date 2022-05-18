MLS / Matchday 13
Audi Field / 19.05.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/dc-united-1/teamcenter.shtml
D.C. United
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/new-york-city-fc/teamcenter.shtml
New York City FC
D.C. United - New York City FC

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
D.C. United logo
D.C. United
New York City FC logo
New York City FC
1

Wins

1

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

D.C. United

New York City FC

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
CF MontréalCFM
1162320
2
Orlando City SCORL
1262420
3
Philadelphia UnionPHI
1155120
4
FC CincinnatiCIN
1261519
5
New York Red BullsNYR
1154219
6
New York City FCNYC
1052317
8
D.C. UnitedDCU
1041513
