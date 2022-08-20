D.C. United - Philadelphia Union

MLS / Matchday 31
Audi Field / 21.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/dc-united-1/teamcenter.shtml
D.C. United
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/philadelphia-union/teamcenter.shtml
Philadelphia Union
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
D.C. United logo
D.C. United
Philadelphia Union logo
Philadelphia Union
1

Wins

1

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

D.C. United

Philadelphia Union

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Los Angeles FCLFC
25183457
2
Austin FCAUS
25146548
3
FC DallasDAL
27119742
4
Minnesota United FCMNU
25115938
5
Real Salt LakeRSL
25107837
