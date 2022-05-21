MLS / Matchday 14
Audi Field / 21.05.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/dc-united-1/teamcenter.shtml
D.C. United
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/toronto-fc/teamcenter.shtml
Toronto FC
D.C. United - Toronto FC

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
D.C. United logo
D.C. United
Toronto FC logo
Toronto FC
2

Wins

2

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

D.C. United

Toronto FC

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Philadelphia UnionPHI
1256121
2
New York City FCNYC
1162320
3
CF MontréalCFM
1262420
4
Orlando City SCORL
1262420
5
New York Red BullsNYR
1255220
8
D.C. UnitedDCU
1141613
13
Toronto FCTOR
1232711
