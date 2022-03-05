MLS / Matchday 2
TQL Stadium / 05.03.2022
FC Cincinnati
Rescheduled
-
-
D.C. United
FC Cincinnati - D.C. United Summary

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
FC Cincinnati logo
FC Cincinnati
D.C. United logo
D.C. United
0

Wins

3

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

FC Cincinnati

D.C. United

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Columbus Crew SCCOL
11003
2
D.C. UnitedDCU
11003
3
New York Red BullsNYR
11003
4
Atlanta United FCATL
11003
5
Orlando City SCORL
11003
14
FC CincinnatiCIN
10010
