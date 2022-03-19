MLS / Matchday 4
TQL Stadium / 19.03.2022
FC Cincinnati
Not started
-
-
Inter Miami CF
FC Cincinnati - Inter Miami CF Summary

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
FC Cincinnati logo
FC Cincinnati
Inter Miami CF logo
Inter Miami CF
0

Wins

0

Draws

4

Wins

Recent matches

FC Cincinnati

Inter Miami CF

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Columbus Crew SCCOL
32107
2
Philadelphia UnionPHI
32107
3
New York Red BullsNYR
32016
4
D.C. UnitedDCU
32016
5
Atlanta United FCATL
32016
10
FC CincinnatiCIN
31023
12
Inter Miami CFMIA
30121
