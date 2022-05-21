MLS / Matchday 14
TQL Stadium / 21.05.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fc-cincinnati/teamcenter.shtml
FC Cincinnati
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/new-england-revolution/teamcenter.shtml
New England Revolution
FC Cincinnati - New England Revolution

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
FC Cincinnati logo
FC Cincinnati
New England Revolution logo
New England Revolution
1

Wins

0

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

FC Cincinnati

New England Revolution

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Philadelphia UnionPHI
1256121
2
New York City FCNYC
1162320
3
CF MontréalCFM
1262420
4
Orlando City SCORL
1262420
5
New York Red BullsNYR
1255220
6
FC CincinnatiCIN
1261519
11
New England RevolutionNER
1133512
