FC Cincinnati - Vancouver Whitecaps FC

MLS / Matchday 23
TQL Stadium / 14.07.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fc-cincinnati/teamcenter.shtml
FC Cincinnati
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/vancouver-whitecaps/teamcenter.shtml
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
FC Cincinnati logo
FC Cincinnati
Vancouver Whitecaps FC logo
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
0

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

FC Cincinnati

Vancouver Whitecaps FC

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Los Angeles FCLFC
19123439
2
Austin FCAUS
20115438
3
Real Salt LakeRSL
1986530
4
FC DallasDAL
1977528
5
LA GalaxyLAG
1883727
10
Vancouver Whitecaps FCVAN
1973924
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Austin FC
0
0
Houston Dynamo FC
4'
Atlanta United FC
-
-
Real Salt Lake
14/07
Chicago Fire FC
-
-
Toronto FC
14/07
Minnesota United FC
-
-
Sporting Kansas City
14/07

Follow the MLS live Football match between FC Cincinnati and Vancouver Whitecaps FC with Eurosport. The match starts at 01:00 on 14 July 2022.

Catch the latest FC Cincinnati and Vancouver Whitecaps FC news and find up to date MLS standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.