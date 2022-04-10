MLS / Matchday 7
Toyota Stadium / 10.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fc-dallas/teamcenter.shtml
FC Dallas
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/colorado-rapids-1/teamcenter.shtml
Colorado Rapids
FC Dallas - Colorado Rapids

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
FC Dallas logo
FC Dallas
Colorado Rapids logo
Colorado Rapids
1

Wins

1

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

FC Dallas

Colorado Rapids

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Philadelphia UnionPHI
541013
2
New York Red BullsNYR
531110
3
Atlanta United FCATL
531110
4
Chicago Fire FCCHI
52309
5
Columbus Crew SCCOL
52218
