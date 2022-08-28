FC Dallas - Real Salt Lake

MLS / Matchday 32
Toyota Stadium / 28.08.2022
FC Dallas
Not started
-
-
Real Salt Lake
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
FC Dallas logo
FC Dallas
Real Salt Lake logo
Real Salt Lake
1

Wins

2

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

FC Dallas

Real Salt Lake

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Los Angeles FCLFC
27183657
2
Austin FCAUS
27156651
3
FC DallasDAL
28119842
4
Minnesota United FCMNU
26125941
5
Real Salt LakeRSL
26108838
