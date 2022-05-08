MLS / Matchday 11
Toyota Stadium / 08.05.2022
FC Dallas
Completed
2
0
Seattle Sounders FC
    Statistics

    2

    Goals

    0
    57%
    Possession
    43%
    9
    Corners
    4
    12
    Free kicks
    8
    2
    Offside
    1

    Lineups

    Scorers
      Cards
      Substitutions

      Table

      TeamsPWDLPts
      1
      Philadelphia UnionPHI
      		1054119
      2
      New York Red BullsNYR
      		1053218
      3
      CF MontréalCFM
      		1052317
      4
      Orlando City SCORL
      		1152417
      5
      FC CincinnatiCIN
      		1151516
