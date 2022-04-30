MLS / Matchday 10
PNC Stadium / 30.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/houston-dynamo/teamcenter.shtml
Houston Dynamo FC
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/austin-fc/teamcenter.shtml
Austin FC
Advertisement
Ad

Houston Dynamo FC - Austin FC

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Houston Dynamo FC logo
Houston Dynamo FC
Austin FC logo
Austin FC
1

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Houston Dynamo FC

Austin FC

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Philadelphia UnionPHI
852117
2
New York Red BullsNYR
842214
3
Orlando City SCORL
942314
4
Atlanta United FCATL
832311
5
Toronto FCTOR
832311
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Toronto FC
-
-
FC Cincinnati
30/04
Real Salt Lake
-
-
LA Galaxy
30/04
CF Montréal
-
-
Atlanta United FC
30/04
New England Revolution
-
-
Inter Miami CF
01/05

Follow the MLS live Football match between Houston Dynamo FC and Austin FC with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:30 on 30 April 2022.

Catch the latest Houston Dynamo FC and Austin FC news and find up to date MLS standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.