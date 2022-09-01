Houston Dynamo FC - Los Angeles FC

MLS / Matchday 33
PNC Stadium / 01.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/houston-dynamo/teamcenter.shtml
Houston Dynamo FC
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/los-angeles-fc/teamcenter.shtml
Los Angeles FC
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Houston Dynamo FC logo
Houston Dynamo FC
Los Angeles FC logo
Los Angeles FC
0

Wins

3

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Houston Dynamo FC

Los Angeles FC

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Los Angeles FCLFC
27183657
2
Austin FCAUS
27156651
3
Minnesota United FCMNU
27135944
4
FC DallasDAL
291110843
5
Nashville SCNAS
28109939
14
Houston Dynamo FCHOU
27751526
Follow the MLS live Football match between Houston Dynamo FC and Los Angeles FC with Eurosport. The match starts at 01:30 on 1 September 2022.

