MLS / Matchday 8
PNC Stadium / 16.04.2022
Houston Dynamo FC
Portland Timbers
Houston Dynamo FC - Portland Timbers

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Houston Dynamo FC
Portland Timbers
Wins

Draws

Wins

Recent matches

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Philadelphia UnionPHI
651016
2
Orlando City SCORL
732211
3
New York Red BullsNYR
631210
4
Atlanta United FCATL
631210
5
Charlotte FCCHA
73049
Related matches

CF Montréal
-
-
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
16/04
San Jose Earthquakes
-
-
Nashville SC
16/04
Atlanta United FC
-
-
FC Cincinnati
16/04
New York Red Bulls
-
-
FC Dallas
17/04

Follow the MLS live Football match between Houston Dynamo FC and Portland Timbers with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:00 on 16 April 2022.

