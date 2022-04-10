MLS / Matchday 7
PNC Stadium / 10.04.2022
Houston Dynamo FC
Not started
-
-
San Jose Earthquakes
Houston Dynamo FC - San Jose Earthquakes

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Houston Dynamo FC logo
Houston Dynamo FC
San Jose Earthquakes logo
San Jose Earthquakes
3

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Houston Dynamo FC

San Jose Earthquakes

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Philadelphia UnionPHI
541013
2
New York Red BullsNYR
531110
3
Atlanta United FCATL
531110
4
Chicago Fire FCCHI
52309
5
Columbus Crew SCCOL
52218
