MLS / Matchday 13
PNC Stadium / 19.05.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/houston-dynamo/teamcenter.shtml
Houston Dynamo FC
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/seattle-sounders/teamcenter.shtml
Seattle Sounders FC
Houston Dynamo FC - Seattle Sounders FC

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Houston Dynamo FC logo
Houston Dynamo FC
Seattle Sounders FC logo
Seattle Sounders FC
1

Wins

0

Draws

4

Wins

Recent matches

Houston Dynamo FC

Seattle Sounders FC

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
CF MontréalCFM
1162320
2
Orlando City SCORL
1262420
3
Philadelphia UnionPHI
1155120
4
FC CincinnatiCIN
1261519
5
New York Red BullsNYR
1154219
