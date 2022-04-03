MLS / Matchday 6
DRV PNK Stadium / 03.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/inter-miami-cf/teamcenter.shtml
Inter Miami CF
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/houston-dynamo/teamcenter.shtml
Houston Dynamo FC
Inter Miami CF - Houston Dynamo FC

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Inter Miami CF logo
Inter Miami CF
Houston Dynamo FC logo
Houston Dynamo FC
1

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Inter Miami CF

Houston Dynamo FC

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Philadelphia UnionPHI
431010
2
Columbus Crew SCCOL
42208
3
Chicago Fire FCCHI
42208
4
Orlando City SCORL
52218
5
New York Red BullsNYR
42117
14
Inter Miami CFMIA
40131
