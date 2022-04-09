MLS / Matchday 7
DRV PNK Stadium / 09.04.2022
Inter Miami CF
Not started
-
-
New England Revolution
Inter Miami CF - New England Revolution

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Inter Miami CF logo
Inter Miami CF
New England Revolution logo
New England Revolution
1

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Inter Miami CF

New England Revolution

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Philadelphia UnionPHI
541013
2
New York Red BullsNYR
531110
3
Atlanta United FCATL
531110
4
Chicago Fire FCCHI
52309
5
Columbus Crew SCCOL
52218
12
New England RevolutionNER
51134
14
Inter Miami CFMIA
50141
