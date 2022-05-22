MLS / Matchday 14
DRV PNK Stadium / 22.05.2022
Inter Miami CF
Not started
-
-
New York Red Bulls
Inter Miami CF - New York Red Bulls

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Inter Miami CF logo
Inter Miami CF
New York Red Bulls logo
New York Red Bulls
1

Wins

0

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Inter Miami CF

New York Red Bulls

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Philadelphia UnionPHI
1256121
2
New York City FCNYC
1162320
3
CF MontréalCFM
1262420
4
Orlando City SCORL
1262420
5
New York Red BullsNYR
1255220
12
Inter Miami CFMIA
1233612
Follow the MLS live Football match between Inter Miami CF and New York Red Bulls with Eurosport. The match starts at 23:00 on 22 May 2022.

Catch the latest Inter Miami CF and New York Red Bulls news and find up to date MLS standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

