MLS / Matchday 15
DRV PNK Stadium / 29.05.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/inter-miami-cf/teamcenter.shtml
Inter Miami CF
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/portland-timbers-1/teamcenter.shtml
Portland Timbers
Inter Miami CF - Portland Timbers

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Inter Miami CF logo
Inter Miami CF
Portland Timbers logo
Portland Timbers
0

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Inter Miami CF

Portland Timbers

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Philadelphia UnionPHI
1366124
2
New York City FCNYC
1272323
3
Orlando City SCORL
1363421
4
CF MontréalCFM
1362520
5
New York Red BullsNYR
1355320
10
Inter Miami CFMIA
1343615
