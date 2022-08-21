Inter Miami CF - Toronto FC

MLS / Matchday 31
DRV PNK Stadium / 21.08.2022
Inter Miami CF
Not started
-
-
Toronto FC
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Inter Miami CF logo
Inter Miami CF
Toronto FC logo
Toronto FC
3

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Inter Miami CF

Toronto FC

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Los Angeles FCLFC
25183457
2
Austin FCAUS
25146548
3
FC DallasDAL
27119742
4
Minnesota United FCMNU
25115938
5
Real Salt LakeRSL
25107837
