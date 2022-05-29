MLS / Matchday 15
Dignity Health Sports Park / 29.05.2022
LA Galaxy
Not started
-
-
Austin FC
LA Galaxy - Austin FC

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
LA Galaxy logo
LA Galaxy
Austin FC logo
Austin FC
2

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

LA Galaxy

Austin FC

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Philadelphia UnionPHI
1366124
2
New York City FCNYC
1272323
3
Orlando City SCORL
1363421
4
CF MontréalCFM
1362520
5
New York Red BullsNYR
1355320
