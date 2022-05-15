MLS / Matchday 12
Dignity Health Sports Park / 15.05.2022
LA Galaxy
Not started
-
-
FC Dallas
LA Galaxy - FC Dallas

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
LA Galaxy logo
LA Galaxy
FC Dallas logo
FC Dallas
2

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

LA Galaxy

FC Dallas

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Philadelphia UnionPHI
1054119
2
New York Red BullsNYR
1053218
3
CF MontréalCFM
1052317
4
Orlando City SCORL
1152417
5
FC CincinnatiCIN
1151516
