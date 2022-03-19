MLS / Matchday 4
Dignity Health Sports Park / 19.03.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/los-angeles-galaxy-1/teamcenter.shtml
LA Galaxy
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/orlando-city-sc/teamcenter.shtml
Orlando City SC
LA Galaxy - Orlando City SC Summary

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
LA Galaxy logo
LA Galaxy
Orlando City SC logo
Orlando City SC
3

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

LA Galaxy

Orlando City SC

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Columbus Crew SCCOL
32107
2
Philadelphia UnionPHI
32107
3
New York Red BullsNYR
32016
4
D.C. UnitedDCU
32016
5
Atlanta United FCATL
32016
8
Orlando City SCORL
31114
Follow the MLS live Football match between LA Galaxy and Orlando City SC with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:30 on 19 March 2022.

