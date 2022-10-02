LA Galaxy - Real Salt Lake

MLS / Matchday 39
Dignity Health Sports Park / 02.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/los-angeles-galaxy-1/teamcenter.shtml
LA Galaxy
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/real-salt-lake/teamcenter.shtml
Real Salt Lake
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
LA Galaxy logo
LA Galaxy
Real Salt Lake logo
Real Salt Lake
2

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

LA Galaxy

Real Salt Lake

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Los Angeles FCLFC
32204864
2
Austin FCAUS
32167955
3
FC DallasDAL
321311850
4
Nashville SCNAS
321211947
5
LA GalaxyLAG
321371246
8
Real Salt LakeRSL
3211101143
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

New England Revolution
-
-
Atlanta United FC
18:30
Colorado Rapids
-
-
FC Dallas
20:30
Charlotte FC
-
-
Philadelphia Union
22:30
Columbus Crew SC
-
-
New York Red Bulls
02/10

Follow the MLS live Football match between LA Galaxy and Real Salt Lake with Eurosport. The match starts at 03:30 on 2 October 2022.

Catch the latest LA Galaxy and Real Salt Lake news and find up to date MLS standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.