LA Galaxy - San Jose Earthquakes

MLS / Matchday 23
Dignity Health Sports Park / 14.07.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/los-angeles-galaxy-1/teamcenter.shtml
LA Galaxy
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/san-jose-earthquakes/teamcenter.shtml
San Jose Earthquakes
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
LA Galaxy logo
LA Galaxy
San Jose Earthquakes logo
San Jose Earthquakes
2

Wins

0

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

LA Galaxy

San Jose Earthquakes

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Austin FCAUS
20124440
2
Los Angeles FCLFC
19123439
3
Real Salt LakeRSL
1986530
4
FC DallasDAL
1977528
5
LA GalaxyLAG
1883727
14
San Jose EarthquakesSJE
1847719
Follow the MLS live Football match between LA Galaxy and San Jose Earthquakes with Eurosport. The match starts at 03:00 on 14 July 2022.

