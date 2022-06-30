MLS / Matchday 20
Banc of California Stadium / 30.06.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/los-angeles-fc/teamcenter.shtml
Los Angeles FC
Completed
3
1
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fc-dallas/teamcenter.shtml
FC Dallas
Los Angeles FC - FC Dallas

Highlights

Los Angeles FC
FC Dallas

Statistics

Los Angeles FC logo
Los Angeles FC
FC Dallas logo
FC Dallas
3

Goals

1
48%
Possession
52%
5
Corners
4
14
Free kicks
13
0
Offside
1

Lineups

Los Angeles FC
4-3-3
FC Dallas
4-3-3
Los Angeles FC
4-3-3
FC Dallas
4-3-3
Los Angeles FC logo
Los Angeles FC
FC Dallas logo
FC Dallas
Cards
Substitutions

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
CF MontréalCFM
1792629
2
Philadelphia UnionPHI
1778229
3
New York City FCNYC
1684428
4
New York Red BullsNYR
1775526
5
Orlando City SCORL
1774625
