MLS / Matchday 11
Banc of California Stadium / 08.05.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/los-angeles-fc/teamcenter.shtml
Los Angeles FC
Completed
2
2
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/philadelphia-union/teamcenter.shtml
Philadelphia Union
Los Angeles FC - Philadelphia Union

Highlights

Los Angeles FC
Philadelphia Union

Statistics

Los Angeles FC logo
Los Angeles FC
Philadelphia Union logo
Philadelphia Union
2

Goals

2
66%
Possession
34%
12
Corners
1
0
Free kicks
0
1
Offside
1

Lineups

Los Angeles FC
5-4-1
Philadelphia Union
4-3-1-2
Los Angeles FC
5-4-1
Philadelphia Union
4-3-1-2
Los Angeles FC logo
Los Angeles FC
Philadelphia Union logo
Philadelphia Union
Scorers
Cards
Substitutions

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Philadelphia UnionPHI
1054119
2
New York Red BullsNYR
1053218
3
CF MontréalCFM
1052317
4
Orlando City SCORL
1152417
5
FC CincinnatiCIN
1151516
