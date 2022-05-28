MLS / Matchday 15
Banc of California Stadium / 28.05.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/los-angeles-fc/teamcenter.shtml
Los Angeles FC
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/san-jose-earthquakes/teamcenter.shtml
San Jose Earthquakes
Los Angeles FC - San Jose Earthquakes

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Los Angeles FC logo
Los Angeles FC
San Jose Earthquakes logo
San Jose Earthquakes
1

Wins

0

Draws

4

Wins

Recent matches

Los Angeles FC

San Jose Earthquakes

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Philadelphia UnionPHI
1366124
2
New York City FCNYC
1272323
3
Orlando City SCORL
1363421
4
CF MontréalCFM
1362520
5
New York Red BullsNYR
1355320
