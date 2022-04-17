MLS / Matchday 8
Banc of California Stadium / 17.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/los-angeles-fc/teamcenter.shtml
Los Angeles FC
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/sporting-kansas-city/teamcenter.shtml
Sporting Kansas City
Advertisement
Ad

Los Angeles FC - Sporting Kansas City

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Los Angeles FC logo
Los Angeles FC
Sporting Kansas City logo
Sporting Kansas City
3

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Los Angeles FC

Sporting Kansas City

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Philadelphia UnionPHI
651016
2
Orlando City SCORL
732211
3
New York Red BullsNYR
631210
4
Atlanta United FCATL
631210
5
Charlotte FCCHA
73049
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

CF Montréal
2
2
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
94'
San Jose Earthquakes
1
1
Nashville SC
56'
Houston Dynamo FC
-
-
Portland Timbers
23:00
Atlanta United FC
-
-
FC Cincinnati
23:00

Follow the MLS live Football match between Los Angeles FC and Sporting Kansas City with Eurosport. The match starts at 21:00 on 17 April 2022.

Catch the latest Los Angeles FC and Sporting Kansas City news and find up to date MLS standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.