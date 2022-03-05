MLS / Matchday 2
Allianz Field / 05.03.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/minnesota-united-fc/teamcenter.shtml
Minnesota United FC
Rescheduled
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/nashville-sc/teamcenter.shtml
Nashville SC
Minnesota United FC - Nashville SC Summary

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Minnesota United FC logo
Minnesota United FC
Nashville SC logo
Nashville SC
0

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Minnesota United FC

Nashville SC

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Columbus Crew SCCOL
11003
2
D.C. UnitedDCU
11003
3
New York Red BullsNYR
11003
4
Atlanta United FCATL
11003
5
Orlando City SCORL
11003
