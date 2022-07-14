Minnesota United FC - Sporting Kansas City

MLS / Matchday 23
Allianz Field / 14.07.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/minnesota-united-fc/teamcenter.shtml
Minnesota United FC
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/sporting-kansas-city/teamcenter.shtml
Sporting Kansas City
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Minnesota United FC logo
Minnesota United FC
Sporting Kansas City logo
Sporting Kansas City
2

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Minnesota United FC

Sporting Kansas City

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Los Angeles FCLFC
19123439
2
Austin FCAUS
20115438
3
Real Salt LakeRSL
1986530
4
FC DallasDAL
1977528
5
LA GalaxyLAG
1883727
6
Minnesota United FCMNU
1983827
13
Sporting Kansas CitySKC
20541119
