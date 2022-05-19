MLS / Matchday 13
Nissan Stadium / 19.05.2022
Nashville SC
Not started
-
-
CF Montréal
Nashville SC - CF Montréal

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Nashville SC logo
Nashville SC
CF Montréal logo
CF Montréal
2

Wins

2

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Nashville SC

CF Montréal

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
CF MontréalCFM
1162320
2
Orlando City SCORL
1262420
3
Philadelphia UnionPHI
1155120
4
FC CincinnatiCIN
1261519
5
New York Red BullsNYR
1154219
