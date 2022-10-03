Nashville SC - Houston Dynamo FC

MLS / Matchday 39
Geodis Park / 03.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/nashville-sc/teamcenter.shtml
Nashville SC
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/houston-dynamo/teamcenter.shtml
Houston Dynamo FC
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Nashville SC logo
Nashville SC
Houston Dynamo FC logo
Houston Dynamo FC
1

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Nashville SC

Houston Dynamo FC

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Los Angeles FCLFC
32204864
2
Austin FCAUS
32167955
3
FC DallasDAL
331311950
4
Nashville SCNAS
321211947
5
LA GalaxyLAG
321371246
13
Houston Dynamo FCHOU
32961733
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Columbus Crew SC
0
1
New York Red Bulls
56'
CF Montréal
1
0
D.C. United
54'
FC Cincinnati
0
0
Chicago Fire FC
56'
San Jose Earthquakes
-
-
Minnesota United FC
03:00

Follow the MLS live Football match between Nashville SC and Houston Dynamo FC with Eurosport. The match starts at 01:30 on 3 October 2022.

Catch the latest Nashville SC and Houston Dynamo FC news and find up to date MLS standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.