MLS / Matchday 10
Geodis Park / 01.05.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/nashville-sc/teamcenter.shtml
Nashville SC
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/philadelphia-union/teamcenter.shtml
Philadelphia Union
Nashville SC - Philadelphia Union

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Nashville SC logo
Nashville SC
Philadelphia Union logo
Philadelphia Union
1

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Nashville SC

Philadelphia Union

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Philadelphia UnionPHI
852117
2
New York Red BullsNYR
842214
3
Orlando City SCORL
942314
4
Atlanta United FCATL
933312
5
CF MontréalCFM
933312
