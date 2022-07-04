MLS / Matchday 21
Geodis Park / 04.07.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/nashville-sc/teamcenter.shtml
Nashville SC
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/portland-timbers-1/teamcenter.shtml
Portland Timbers
Nashville SC - Portland Timbers

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Nashville SC logo
Nashville SC
Portland Timbers logo
Portland Timbers
0

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Nashville SC

Portland Timbers

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
CF MontréalCFM
1792629
2
New York Red BullsNYR
1885529
3
Philadelphia UnionPHI
1778229
4
New York City FCNYC
1684428
5
Orlando City SCORL
1774625
