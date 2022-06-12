MLS / Matchday 17
Geodis Park / 12.06.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/nashville-sc/teamcenter.shtml
Nashville SC
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/san-jose-earthquakes/teamcenter.shtml
San Jose Earthquakes
Advertisement
Ad

Nashville SC - San Jose Earthquakes

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Nashville SC logo
Nashville SC
San Jose Earthquakes logo
San Jose Earthquakes
0

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Nashville SC

San Jose Earthquakes

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
New York City FCNYC
1382326
2
Philadelphia UnionPHI
1467125
3
CF MontréalCFM
1472523
4
New York Red BullsNYR
1465323
5
Orlando City SCORL
1463521
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Charlotte FC
-
-
New York Red Bulls
20:00

Follow the MLS live Football match between Nashville SC and San Jose Earthquakes with Eurosport. The match starts at 01:00 on 12 June 2022.

Catch the latest Nashville SC and San Jose Earthquakes news and find up to date MLS standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.