New England Revolution - Chicago Fire FC

MLS / Matchday 33
Gillette Stadium / 01.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/new-england-revolution/teamcenter.shtml
New England Revolution
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/chicago-fire-1/teamcenter.shtml
Chicago Fire FC
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
New England Revolution logo
New England Revolution
Chicago Fire FC logo
Chicago Fire FC
2

Wins

3

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

New England Revolution

Chicago Fire FC

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Los Angeles FCLFC
27183657
2
Austin FCAUS
27156651
3
Minnesota United FCMNU
27135944
4
FC DallasDAL
291110843
5
Nashville SCNAS
28109939
Follow the MLS live Football match between New England Revolution and Chicago Fire FC with Eurosport. The match starts at 00:30 on 1 September 2022.

