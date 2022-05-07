MLS / Matchday 11
Gillette Stadium / 08.05.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/new-england-revolution/teamcenter.shtml
New England Revolution
Completed
2
2
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/columbus-crew-1/teamcenter.shtml
Columbus Crew SC
New England Revolution - Columbus Crew SC

Highlights

New England Revolution
Columbus Crew SC

Statistics

New England Revolution logo
New England Revolution
Columbus Crew SC logo
Columbus Crew SC
2

Goals

2
64%
Possession
36%
4
Corners
3
0
Free kicks
0
0
Offside
0

Lineups

New England Revolution
4-3-3
Columbus Crew SC
4-3-3
New England Revolution
4-3-3
Columbus Crew SC
4-3-3
New England Revolution logo
New England Revolution
Columbus Crew SC logo
Columbus Crew SC
Scorers
Cards
Substitutions

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Philadelphia UnionPHI
1054119
2
New York Red BullsNYR
1053218
3
CF MontréalCFM
1052317
4
Orlando City SCORL
1152417
5
FC CincinnatiCIN
1151516
9
Columbus Crew SCCOL
1034313
11
New England RevolutionNER
1032511
