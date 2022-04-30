MLS / Matchday 10
Gillette Stadium / 01.05.2022
New England Revolution
Not started
-
-
Inter Miami CF
New England Revolution - Inter Miami CF

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
New England Revolution logo
New England Revolution
Inter Miami CF logo
Inter Miami CF
1

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

New England Revolution

Inter Miami CF

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Philadelphia UnionPHI
852117
2
New York Red BullsNYR
842214
3
Orlando City SCORL
942314
4
Atlanta United FCATL
832311
5
Toronto FCTOR
832311
9
Inter Miami CFMIA
831410
13
New England RevolutionNER
82157
Related matches

Houston Dynamo FC
-
-
Austin FC
18:30
Toronto FC
-
-
FC Cincinnati
20:00
Real Salt Lake
-
-
LA Galaxy
20:30
CF Montréal
-
-
Atlanta United FC
21:00

Follow the MLS live Football match between New England Revolution and Inter Miami CF with Eurosport. The match starts at 00:30 on 1 May 2022.

Catch the latest New England Revolution and Inter Miami CF news and find up to date MLS standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.