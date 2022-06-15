MLS / Matchday 20
Gillette Stadium / 16.06.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/new-england-revolution/teamcenter.shtml
New England Revolution
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/orlando-city-sc/teamcenter.shtml
Orlando City SC
New England Revolution - Orlando City SC

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
New England Revolution logo
New England Revolution
Orlando City SC logo
Orlando City SC
3

Wins

2

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

New England Revolution

Orlando City SC

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
New York City FCNYC
1382326
2
Philadelphia UnionPHI
1467125
3
CF MontréalCFM
1472523
4
New York Red BullsNYR
1565423
5
Orlando City SCORL
1463521
8
New England RevolutionNER
1454519
