New England Revolution - Toronto FC

MLS / Matchday 26
Gillette Stadium / 31.07.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/new-england-revolution/teamcenter.shtml
New England Revolution
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/toronto-fc/teamcenter.shtml
Toronto FC
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
New England Revolution logo
New England Revolution
Toronto FC logo
Toronto FC
1

Wins

2

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

New England Revolution

Toronto FC

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Los Angeles FCLFC
21143445
2
Austin FCAUS
22125541
3
Minnesota United FCMNU
22104834
4
Real Salt LakeRSL
2296733
5
FC DallasDAL
2288632
Follow the MLS live Football match between New England Revolution and Toronto FC with Eurosport. The match starts at 01:00 on 31 July 2022.

Catch the latest New England Revolution and Toronto FC news and find up to date MLS standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.