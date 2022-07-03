MLS / Matchday 21
Yankee Stadium / 03.07.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/new-york-city-fc/teamcenter.shtml
New York City FC
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/atlanta-united-fc/teamcenter.shtml
Atlanta United FC
Advertisement
Ad

New York City FC - Atlanta United FC

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
New York City FC logo
New York City FC
Atlanta United FC logo
Atlanta United FC
3

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

New York City FC

Atlanta United FC

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
CF MontréalCFM
1792629
2
New York Red BullsNYR
1885529
3
Philadelphia UnionPHI
1778229
4
New York City FCNYC
1684428
5
Orlando City SCORL
1774625
11
Atlanta United FCATL
1654719
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

New England Revolution
-
-
FC Cincinnati
04/07
Columbus Crew SC
-
-
Philadelphia Union
04/07
Sporting Kansas City
-
-
New York Red Bulls
04/07
Minnesota United FC
-
-
Real Salt Lake
04/07

Follow the MLS live Football match between New York City FC and Atlanta United FC with Eurosport. The match starts at 22:00 on 3 July 2022.

Catch the latest New York City FC and Atlanta United FC news and find up to date MLS standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.